PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 124.63 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 4.79% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.124.6372.3720.6529.3532.0726.2422.9722.0318.1417.31

