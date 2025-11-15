Ventive Hospitality reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.74% to Rs 489.33 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality reported to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.74% to Rs 489.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.489.33257.8938.7533.75198.9025.55119.98-24.0252.57-56.26

