National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10273.75, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 263.8, up 0.31% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 7.93% in last one year as compared to a 8.7% gain in NIFTY and a 14.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.