National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 0.66%, gains for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10542.55, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.01 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 265.48, up 0.78% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 22.22% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 19.83% jump in the Nifty Metal index.