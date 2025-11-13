Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 1.1%, up for five straight sessions

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 18.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27337.35, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 313.85, up 0.87% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 18.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.