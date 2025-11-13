JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 529.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.69% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 2.06% jump in the Nifty Energy.

JSW Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 529.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. JSW Energy Ltd has slipped around 2.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 532, up 0.43% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 27.69% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 2.06% jump in the Nifty Energy index.