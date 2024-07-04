National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 195.76, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.76, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 11.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9940.1, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196.7, up 0.98% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 133.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

