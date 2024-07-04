Suryoday SFB gains after gross advances jump 42% YoY in Q1 FY25

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) advanced 2.55% to Rs 194.85 after the bank's gross advances increased 42% to Rs to Rs 9,037 crore as on 30 June 2024, as compared to Rs 6,372 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Gross advances include Inter-bank participation certificates (IBPC) of Rs 550 crore for Q1 FY25 (Rs 400 crore for Q4 FY24).

Sequentially, gross advances rose 4% as compared to Rs 8,650 crore posted on 31 March 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disbursements for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 stood at Rs 1,740 crore, up 46% YoY and down 26% QoQ.

The banks total deposits grew by 42% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 8,137 crore reported in Q1 FY25. Retail deposits increased to Rs 6,418 crore and bulk deposits stood at Rs 1,719 crore during the quarter.

CASA ratio declined to 17.7% in Q1 FY25 as against 20.1% in Q4 FY24 and on YoY basis it increased from 14.9% in Q1 FY24.

Collection efficiency was at 101% as on 30 June 2024 as against 100.6% as on 31 March 2024 and 100.4% as on 30 June 2023.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) was at 2.67% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 2.80% as on 31 March 2024 and 3% as on 30 June 2023.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and UTs across India through its 577 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu and Odisha.

The banks net profit surged 56.4% to Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 38.91 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Total income jumped 40.2% YoY to Rs 509.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News