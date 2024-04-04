Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.49% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 57.82% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 6.47% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 254.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 177, up 0.63% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 124.49% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 57.82% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for five straight sessions

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd soars 0.39%, rises for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story