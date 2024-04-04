National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.49% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 57.82% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.9, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 6.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 254.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 177, up 0.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

