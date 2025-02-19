National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 13.96% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 0.98% today to trade at Rs 181.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0% to quote at 27880.6. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 0.56% and NMDC Ltd added 0.54% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.59 % over last one year compared to the 3.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 13.96% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3947 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.1 on 25 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.5 on 13 Mar 2024.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

