National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 2.94% today to trade at Rs 234.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.44% to quote at 34096.34. The index is up 2.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 2.54% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.92% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 8.08 % over last one year compared to the 5.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.05% over last one month compared to 2.27% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.1 on 25 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.