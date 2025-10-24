Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1263.57 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 30.76% to Rs 228.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1263.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1033.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1263.571033.3881.2281.87315.59242.67310.55237.15228.76174.94

