Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 50.67% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 77.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.7391.1360.7588.7331.9862.7831.1161.9322.7346.08

