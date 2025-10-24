Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. FMCG, pharma and healthcare shares declined, while metal, realty and auto shared advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 107.36 points or 0.13% to 84,449.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.80 points or 0.13% to 25,855.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.13%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,577 shares rose and 1,251 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,165.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,893.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Cipla slipped 2.51%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly to distribute tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak. The drug, indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, will be priced at par with Eli Lillys Mounjaro. Hero MotoCorp rose 0.06%. The company said that it has forayed into the UK market through a partnership with MotoGB. The company has also introduced its Euro 5+ range, led by Hunk 440, expanding its global footprint to 51 countries.

NTPC Green Energy shed 0.01%. The companys subsidiary declared commercial .operations of 9.9 MW out of its 92.4 MW wind project in Bhuj, Gujarat. With this, the NTPC Green Energy Groups total installed capacity has increased to 7,563.57 MW. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.537 from the previous close of 6.538. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.8225 compared with its close of 87.8850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement lost 0.34% to Rs 123,683.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 98.80. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.23% to 3.999. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined 45 cents or 0.68% to $65.54 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets gained on Friday following a White House announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinas President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold talks the following week. U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly confirmed that President Trump will travel to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, with media reports stating he will meet President Xi next Thursday. This meeting is set to occur after Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit.

In Japan, the core inflation rate accelerated to 2.9% in September, marking the first increase since May and rising from 2.7% in August. Japans core inflation metric excludes fresh food prices but includes energy costs. The country's headline inflation also climbed to 2.9% from 2.7% the previous month. Overnight, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,738.44, boosted by tech stocks, after a batch of strong earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 144.20 points, or 0.31%, to finish at 46,734.61. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.89% to settle at 22,941.80, seeing support from the gains in Nvidia, Broadcom and Amazon. A nearly 3% jump in shares of fellow artificial intelligence player Oracle also boosted sentiment.