Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Axis Securities declined 42.17% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 368.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 477.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.368.15477.9056.3268.23126.06213.63114.69204.2887.59151.47

