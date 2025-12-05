National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.65, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10271.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.05, up 1.44% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.