National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.65, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.65, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26190.2. The Sensex is at 85747.83, up 0.57%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 18.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10271.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.05, up 1.44% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

