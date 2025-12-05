BSE SME Purple Wave Infocom transmits modest listing gains

Purple Wave Infocom traded at Rs 131.10 on the BSE, a premium of 4.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 126.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132, a premium of 4.76% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.68% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 138 and a low of Rs 130.15. About 10.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Purple Wave Infocom's IPO was subscribed 6.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 November 2025 and it closed on 2 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 18,62,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing an office space with a product display area, repaying or prepaying certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Purple Wave Infocom on 27 November 2025, raised Rs 7.98 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.34 lakh shares at Rs 126 each to 4 anchor investors. Purple Wave Infocom operates in the digital PRO AV space, offering customised end-to-end audio-visual and automation solutions that cover design, integration, management and on-site support, along with cloud-based communication systems for clients in India and overseas. The company also distributes and sells a wide range of PRO AV products such as LED displays, professional screens, digital signage, conferencing equipment, speakers, mics and UC devices. Its services extend beyond installation, with value-added offerings like annual maintenance contracts and repair and maintenance support for AV infrastructure. As on 30th September 2025, the company has 86 employees.