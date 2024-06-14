Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.93%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.93%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.9, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 128.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 59.7% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.9, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 2.32% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9840.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 257.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 246.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 194.25, up 4.02% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 128.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 59.7% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

REC Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 4.96%, rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rises for third straight session

Barometers turn rangebound; broader mkt outperforms

NCC receives upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story