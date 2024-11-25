National Fertilizers gains as plan to launch of nano liquid urea production

National Fertilizers (NFL) gained 2.22% after the government-owned enterprise announced that it will begin manufacturing nano urea at its Nangal plant.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, shall be making forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra effective variant using cutting edge nano technology at its Nangal plant.

The company shall be manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day at its nangal plant with the new variant.

"The company is conducting extensive field research through studying the effectiveness and acceptability of various types of nano urea variants presently available in the market," it added.

The Nano Urea is more efficient in terms of nutrient uptake and releases nitrogen more slowly. It is more environmentally friendly because it reduces the amount of nitrogen lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, the firm stated.

According to companys filling, NFL is the largest urea producer amongst CPSEs in the country with a strong presence in various types of fertilizers, seeds, crop protection products. The agri business of the company is expanding with addition of a wide range of alternative fertilizers required for the Indian soil.

National Fertilizers is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 74.71% stake in NFL.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 87.1 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,390.36 crore in Q2 FY25, down 22.36% year on year.

