Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 2146.9 points or 3.18% at 69564.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 7.4%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 6.87%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 5.64%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 5.29%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 5.27%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.86%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.35%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 4.17%), and ABB India Ltd (up 3.58%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.97%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 0.86%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1012.66 or 1.92% at 53625.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 300.26 points or 1.94% at 15788.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 382.75 points or 1.6% at 24290.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1207.36 points or 1.53% at 80324.47.

On BSE,2815 shares were trading in green, 496 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

