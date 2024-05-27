Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fittings standalone net profit rises 159.46% in the March 2024 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 159.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 159.46% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.03% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 76.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.6420.85 4 76.5386.02 -11 OPM %14.9711.56 -14.7111.15 - PBDT3.432.53 36 11.4810.00 15 PBT2.541.65 54 8.026.57 22 NP1.920.74 159 5.844.39 33

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

