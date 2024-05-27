Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 123.08% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.08% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.13 123 0.880.79 11 OPM %-17.24-38.46 --23.8634.18 - PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.190.28 PL PBT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.200.26 PL NP-0.04-0.03 -33 -0.200.19 PL

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

