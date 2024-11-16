National General Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of National General Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.142.91-2.34-3.090.340.150.240.070.260.03

