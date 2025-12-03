Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

ABB India has launched the ACS380-E drive, the latest addition to its all-compatible drive portfolio. The drive, which is designed for automation-centric machine building, simplifies machine integration and is future-proofed for industrial automation.

With India's manufacturing landscape rapidly embracing digitalization and smart-factory upgrades, driven by rising automation adoption, growing demand for quality and efficiency, and a push toward Industry 4.0, the latest machinery drive supports this shift, offering advanced connectivity, improved flexibility and easy commissioning.

As the Indian industrial landscape evolves with advanced automation and the rising need for energy efficiency, it is crucial for variable speed drives to adapt effortlessly to diverse industrial applications, said AR Madhusudan, President and Local Division Manager, Drive Products, ABB India. Our customers across diverse industries will be well-equipped to build high-performance machines with the futureproof ACS380-E drive with robust cybersecurity for maximum uptime and meeting regulatory demands of today and the future.

The new machinery drive is engineered specifically for industrial machinery applications in several industries, including textile, cable and wire, plastics, intralogistics and more. It will help speed up commissioning, installation, wiring and assembly while supporting future compliance with stringent cybersecurity requirements. Its embedded dual Ethernet ports and selectable protocols - which come as standard - remove the need for separate option modules, reducing complexity and installation time.

Additionally, with versatile USB-C commissioning and firmware access via Ethernet, the ACS380-E streamlines setup and means that it will stay up-to-date in terms of cyber security.

The ACS380-E drive will support all common rotary motor types across global voltage ranges (100-600 V) and will deliver superior motor control for applications like packaging systems, conveyors, extrusion lines and multi-axis machinery. It will also be ready to seamlessly integrate with all major automation systems, including ABB's AC500 PLC and products from the other main players in the market. The drive integrates effortlessly into confined cabinet spaces via compact construction and versatile installation options.

Enhanced by ABB's Drive Composer software - and compatible with new Drive Composer 3 - the ACS380-E also simplifies monitoring and managing equipment, adaptive programming tools, and rapid offline configuration capabilities.

In India, the ACS380-E machinery drive is available, covering ratings of up to 22kW, 400V and has been launched at ENGIMACH 2025 in Gandhinagar, taking place from December 3 to December 7, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Knowledge Marine & Engg secures Rs 11-cr order from New Mangalore Port Authority

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story