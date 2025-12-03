ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

ABB India has launched the ACS380-E drive, the latest addition to its all-compatible drive portfolio. The drive, which is designed for automation-centric machine building, simplifies machine integration and is future-proofed for industrial automation.

With India's manufacturing landscape rapidly embracing digitalization and smart-factory upgrades, driven by rising automation adoption, growing demand for quality and efficiency, and a push toward Industry 4.0, the latest machinery drive supports this shift, offering advanced connectivity, improved flexibility and easy commissioning.

As the Indian industrial landscape evolves with advanced automation and the rising need for energy efficiency, it is crucial for variable speed drives to adapt effortlessly to diverse industrial applications, said AR Madhusudan, President and Local Division Manager, Drive Products, ABB India. Our customers across diverse industries will be well-equipped to build high-performance machines with the futureproof ACS380-E drive with robust cybersecurity for maximum uptime and meeting regulatory demands of today and the future.

The new machinery drive is engineered specifically for industrial machinery applications in several industries, including textile, cable and wire, plastics, intralogistics and more. It will help speed up commissioning, installation, wiring and assembly while supporting future compliance with stringent cybersecurity requirements. Its embedded dual Ethernet ports and selectable protocols - which come as standard - remove the need for separate option modules, reducing complexity and installation time. Additionally, with versatile USB-C commissioning and firmware access via Ethernet, the ACS380-E streamlines setup and means that it will stay up-to-date in terms of cyber security. The ACS380-E drive will support all common rotary motor types across global voltage ranges (100-600 V) and will deliver superior motor control for applications like packaging systems, conveyors, extrusion lines and multi-axis machinery. It will also be ready to seamlessly integrate with all major automation systems, including ABB's AC500 PLC and products from the other main players in the market. The drive integrates effortlessly into confined cabinet spaces via compact construction and versatile installation options.