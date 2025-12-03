IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November'25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.
According to government data published in November '25,the country's energy consumption reached 123.4 BUs, decline of nearly 1% compared to the previous year. Enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM and RTM prices. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 3.07/unit during November'25, declined 6.9% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.14/unit during November' 25, declined 9.2% YoY.
These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.
ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 5,668 MU volume in November'25 as compared to 5,651 MU volume in November'24, increase of 0.3% YoY.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,233 MU in November '25, from 3,019 MU in November'24, registering an increase of 40.2% YoY.
Day Ahead Contingency andTerm-Ahead Market(TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 693 MU in November'25 as compared to 202 MU volume in November'24, increase of 243.1% YoY.
GREEN MARKET:GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM-AHEAD MARKET
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 815 MU volume during November '25 as compared to 818 MU in November'24, decline of 0.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for November'25 was Rs 3.29/ unit.
RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)
A total of 4.74 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 12th November'25 and 26th November'25, at a clearing price of Rs.370/REC and Rs.364/REC respectively. REC traded volume in November'25 decreased by 13.1% on YoY basis. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10th Dec'25 and 31st Dec'25.
