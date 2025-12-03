IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November'25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in November '25,the country's energy consumption reached 123.4 BUs, decline of nearly 1% compared to the previous year. Enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM and RTM prices. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 3.07/unit during November'25, declined 6.9% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.14/unit during November' 25, declined 9.2% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges. ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 5,668 MU volume in November'25 as compared to 5,651 MU volume in November'24, increase of 0.3% YoY. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,233 MU in November '25, from 3,019 MU in November'24, registering an increase of 40.2% YoY. Day Ahead Contingency andTerm-Ahead Market(TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 693 MU in November'25 as compared to 202 MU volume in November'24, increase of 243.1% YoY.

GREEN MARKET:GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM-AHEAD MARKET IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 815 MU volume during November '25 as compared to 818 MU in November'24, decline of 0.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for November'25 was Rs 3.29/ unit. RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET) A total of 4.74 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 12th November'25 and 26th November'25, at a clearing price of Rs.370/REC and Rs.364/REC respectively. REC traded volume in November'25 decreased by 13.1% on YoY basis. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10th Dec'25 and 31st Dec'25.