Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured a project worth Rs 48.77 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The work order covers the selection of a system integrator for designing, developing, and implementing the Regional Information System for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with setting up an Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai. The project is slated for completion by 28 December 2027.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 1.31% to settle at Rs 331.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn signs 15-year deal with Petronet LNG

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story