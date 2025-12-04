RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured a project worth Rs 48.77 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The work order covers the selection of a system integrator for designing, developing, and implementing the Regional Information System for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with setting up an Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai. The project is slated for completion by 28 December 2027.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.