National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.98% to Rs 563.56 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust declined 22.49% to Rs 64.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 138.98% to Rs 563.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.563.56235.8280.9377.51203.98124.068.6567.5264.0382.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp