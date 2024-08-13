Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 138.98% to Rs 563.56 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust declined 22.49% to Rs 64.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 138.98% to Rs 563.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales563.56235.82 139 OPM %80.9377.51 -PBDT203.98124.06 64 PBT8.6567.52 -87 NP64.0382.61 -22

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

