National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.98% to Rs 563.56 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust declined 22.49% to Rs 64.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 138.98% to Rs 563.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales563.56235.82 139 OPM %80.9377.51 -PBDT203.98124.06 64 PBT8.6567.52 -87 NP64.0382.61 -22
