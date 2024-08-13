Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 166.82 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 166.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.166.82240.1855.7643.9015.4030.89-13.835.72-20.82-23.28

