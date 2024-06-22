Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Rajath Finance reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.76% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 0.080.33 -76 OPM %-2040.000 --1887.50-3.03 - PBDT-0.90-0.13 -592 -1.51-0.05 -2920 PBT-1.02-0.13 -685 -1.63-0.14 -1064 NP-0.67-0.13 -415 -1.25-0.11 -1036

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheeler CVs

Board of Kavveri Telecom Products appoints director

Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 69.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story