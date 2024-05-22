Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

National Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 30.91 crore

Net loss of National Plastic Industries reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 30.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.67% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 98.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.9133.09 -7 98.38112.00 -12 OPM %12.6816.11 -9.7610.41 - PBDT4.074.92 -17 8.288.82 -6 PBT3.424.26 -20 5.626.23 -10 NP-0.582.37 PL 1.624.34 -63

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

