Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom consolidated net profit declines 17.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.68% to Rs 502.61 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 17.84% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 502.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 499.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales502.61499.23 1 OPM %16.0515.53 -PBDT106.88123.33 -13 PBT26.0931.30 -17 NP18.3722.36 -18

Jul 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

