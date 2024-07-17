Sales rise 0.68% to Rs 502.61 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 17.84% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 502.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 499.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales502.61499.23 1 OPM %16.0515.53 -PBDT106.88123.33 -13 PBT26.0931.30 -17 NP18.3722.36 -18
