Sales rise 0.68% to Rs 502.61 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 17.84% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 502.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 499.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.502.61499.2316.0515.53106.88123.3326.0931.3018.3722.36

