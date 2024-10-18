National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 630.77% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 71.43% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 630.77% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.800.5253.42-61.546.403.826.403.824.802.80

