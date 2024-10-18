Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 630.77% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 71.43% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 630.77% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.800.52 631 OPM %53.42-61.54 -PBDT6.403.82 68 PBT6.403.82 68 NP4.802.80 71

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

