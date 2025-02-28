Nava Ltd Slips 7.63%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.93%

Nava Ltd has lost 12.56% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX

Nava Ltd fell 7.63% today to trade at Rs 382.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.93% to quote at 4575.13. The index is down 8.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K.P. Energy Ltd decreased 3.86% and Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 15.72 % over last one year compared to the 1.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nava Ltd has lost 12.56% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1784 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27514 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 673.35 on 18 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 218.5 on 14 Mar 2024.

