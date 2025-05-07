PNB Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 4,567 cr

Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s standalone net profit jumped 51.71% to Rs 4,567 crore on 13.42% increase in total income to Rs 36,705.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 32.9% year on year to Rs 6,415.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

For Q4 FY25, net interest income (NII) was at Rs 10,757 crore, up 3.8% YoY while global net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 2.81% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 3.10% as of 31 March 2024.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 44,081.60 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 56,343.05 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Gross NPA declined to 3.95% as of 31 March 2025 as against 5.73% as on 31 March 2024. Net NPA reduced to 0.40% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 0.73% as on 31 March 2024.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 90.27% as on March 2025 as against 87.93% as on March 2024.

CRAR stood at 17.01% as on March 2025 against 15.97% as on March 2024. Tier-I Capital was at 14.05% (CET-1 remained at 12.33% as on March25 against 11.04% as on March24 and AT-1 remained at 1.72% as on March25 against 2.13% as on March24) and Tier-II at 2.96% as on March25.

Domestic advances grew by 13.1% YoY to Rs 9,42,391 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 10,66,048 crore as on 31 March 2024. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 13,33,365 crore as on 31 March 2025, up by 13.3% YoY.

As on 31 March 2025, CASA deposits rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 5,73,543 crore while CASA share declined to 37.95% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 41.44% as on 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)

Further, the companys board approved raising capital for an amount up to Rs 8,000 crore through issuance of Basel Ill compliant Bonds (Additional Tier-I Bonds up to Rs. 4000 crore and Tier- II Bonds up to Rs. 4000 crore), to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, others. As on 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total no. of branches, the bank has 63.4% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The scrip shed 0.32% to end at Rs 94.25 on the BSE.

