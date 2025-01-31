Navin Fluorine Intl jumps after Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 84 cr

Navin Fluorine International rallied 7.40% to Rs 4,194.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.15% to Rs 83.60 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 78.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 11.19% YoY to Rs 108.02 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 147.3 crore, registering the growth of 95% compared with Rs 75.67 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved by 917 Bps to 24.30% in Q3 FY25 as against 15.13% in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from high-performance product (HPP) jumped 22% YoY to Rs 306 crore during the quarter. The growth was driven by higher volume for HFO and R32 and improved price realisation across products

Revenue from specialty chemicals increased 26% YoY to Rs 221 crore in Q3 FY25 with strong order visibility for Q4 FY25 and beyond into FY26. The company said that the one new molecule to be introduced in Q4FY25 and second in Q1FY26.

In Q3 FY25, revenue from contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) rose 8% YoY to Rs 79 crore.

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India. The company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services.

