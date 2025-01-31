Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 301.6, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.55% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 301.6, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 2.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 298.85, up 2.03% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 13.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.55% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

