REC Ltd soars 2.42%, Gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 451, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77370.53, up 0.8%. REC Ltd has dropped around 10.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23133.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

