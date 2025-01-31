Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd soars 2.42%, Gains for third straight session

REC Ltd soars 2.42%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 451, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 13.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 451, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77370.53, up 0.8%. REC Ltd has dropped around 10.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23133.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 449.7, up 2.18% on the day. REC Ltd is down 8.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 13.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 2.16%, up for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story