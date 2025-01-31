Coal India Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.7, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.93% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.7, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Coal India Ltd has added around 1.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

