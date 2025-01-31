Gujarat Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 483.65, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.59% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.55% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 483.65, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has slipped around 4.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 486.15, up 0.88% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

