Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 318.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales decline 38.92% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net profit of Navkar Urbanstructure rose 318.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.92% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.976.50 -39 OPM %52.398.00 -PBDT2.050.49 318 PBT2.050.49 318 NP2.050.49 318

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

