Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 158.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 158.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 58.91% to Rs 20.60 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 158.73% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.91% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.6050.13 -59 OPM %23.407.34 -PBDT4.903.74 31 PBT3.941.78 121 NP3.261.26 159

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Fund at heart of Hindenburg charges not domiciled in Mauritius, says FSC

UAW accuses Trump, Musk of intimidating workers in labour complaints

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story