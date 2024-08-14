Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 158.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.91% to Rs 20.60 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 158.73% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.91% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.6050.13 -59 OPM %23.407.34 -PBDT4.903.74 31 PBT3.941.78 121 NP3.261.26 159
