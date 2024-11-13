Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 92.58% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.58% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.824.58 93 OPM %3.635.02 -PBDT0.220.16 38 PBT0.190.13 46 NP0.140.10 40

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

