SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.58% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.58% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.824.583.635.020.220.160.190.130.140.10

