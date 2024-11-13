V R Films & Studios standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of V R Films & Studios rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.043.3519.3120.000.650.550.400.400.410.40

