V R Films & Studios standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 4.04 croreNet profit of V R Films & Studios rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.043.35 21 OPM %19.3120.00 -PBDT0.650.55 18 PBT0.400.40 0 NP0.410.40 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News