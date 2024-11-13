Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

V R Films & Studios standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of V R Films & Studios rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.043.35 21 OPM %19.3120.00 -PBDT0.650.55 18 PBT0.400.40 0 NP0.410.40 3

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

