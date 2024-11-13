Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 642.23 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 20.35% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 642.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales642.23619.22 4 OPM %6.916.80 -PBDT37.7131.80 19 PBT35.7129.78 20 NP26.6722.16 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Torrent Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips nearly 9% to Rs 495 cr

CJI nominates Justice Kant as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank continue to be systemically important: RBI

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story