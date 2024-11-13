Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 642.23 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 20.35% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 642.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.642.23619.226.916.8037.7131.8035.7129.7826.6722.16

