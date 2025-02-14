Volumes jump at Deepak Nitrite Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 February 2025.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 19.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7148 shares. The stock dropped 14.32% to Rs.1,916.50. Volumes stood at 8175 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29340 shares. The stock gained 3.55% to Rs.307.60. Volumes stood at 23395 shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd saw volume of 21856 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4030 shares. The stock increased 2.91% to Rs.691.00. Volumes stood at 3294 shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 22155 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5232 shares. The stock slipped 10.56% to Rs.1,887.10. Volumes stood at 4819 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 78442 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20933 shares. The stock gained 15.59% to Rs.5,759.75. Volumes stood at 22183 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

