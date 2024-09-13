Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies acquires 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology (PokerBaazi)

Nazara Technologies acquires 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology (PokerBaazi)

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a consideration of Rs 982 cr

Nazara Technologies has announced the acquisition of a 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology (MTPL or Moonshine), the parent company of PokerBaazi, India's top online poker gaming platform, for Rs 832 crore through a secondary transaction. Additionally, Nazara will inject Rs 150 crore in primary capital into Moonshine via compulsory convertible preference shares.

PokerBaazi is India's largest online poker platform, driving over 85% of Moonshine's net revenue, while its fantasy sports platform, SportsBaazi, contributes 12%. PokerBaazi had ~340,000 monthly active users as of May 2024. The company's success is attributed to its dynamic and forward-thinking leadership team, led by Founder & CEO Navkiran Singh and Co-Founders Puneet Singh, Varun Ganjoo, Avneet Rana, and Anirudh Chaudhry, whose combined efforts are driving the transformation of India's poker ecosystem.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Will you strike gold? Check allotment status & GMP

Junior doctors continue protests against RG Kar rape-murder incident

LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing on CM Kejriwal's pleas for bail, quashing CBI arrest today

Diamond League final: Avinash Sable 3000m steeplechase live time, streaming

Strikes deep inside Russia will mean US, Europe at war, says Putin

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story