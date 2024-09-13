Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: BPCL, SBI Cards, BLS Intl, H.G. Infra Engg, Tata Power, HCL Tech

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Secirities in F&O ban:

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balramur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India , Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.

Stocks to watch:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) board approves joint venture agreement with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen. Meanwhile, the board has also approved joint agreement with GPS Renewable for setting up Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants. Further, the board also approved augmentation of Cochin Coimbatore Karur Pipeline (CCKPL) and Irugur Devangonthi Pipeline (IDPL) along with setting up of Palakkad TOP Kerala.

SBI Cards & Payment Services to consider raising up to Rs 9,000 crore via NCDs.

HPL Electric received an order worth Rs 144 crore for the supply of smart meters and conventional meters.

BLS International arm BLS International FZE to acquire 100% stake in UAE-based citizenship invest DMCC for $31 million.

HG Infra Engineering received an order worth Rs 716 crore from Central Railway.

Tata Power arm, Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Motors sign MoU for 200 fast charging stations for electric commercial vehicles.

CESC incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Redgaint Renewable Power Energy.

HCL Tech completed acquisition of France based Zeena for Euro 23.9 million software company.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

