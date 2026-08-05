Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 351, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.77% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 351, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24531.85. The Sensex is at 78434.98, up 0.01%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 17.53% in last one month.