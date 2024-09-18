Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 900 cr via preferential equity issuance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Nazara Technologies announced its largest fund raise to boost its growth trajectory. The company's board has approved a preferential equity issue to raise Rs 900 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. This capital infusion will fuel strategic acquisitions, fund business expansion, and enhance the company's ability to seize new growth opportunities.

The preferential equity issue amounting to Rs 900 crore will be placed with marquee investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Junomoneta Finsol (an associate of Plutus Wealth), Think Investments, Discovery Investments, Mithun and Siddharth Sacheti, Cohesion Investments, Chartered Finance and Leasing, Ratnabali Investments and Aamara Capital, further strengthening Nazara's financial foundation for loterm expansion. These shares will be subject to SEBI regulations and lock-in requirements as per Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

