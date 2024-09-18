Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.05%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index ended down 3.05% at 42089.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd slipped 5.46%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 3.54% and Persistent Systems Ltd fell 3.29%. The Nifty IT index is up 27.00% over last one year compared to the 26.05% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.53% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.16% to close at 25377.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.16% to close at 82948.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India becomes 6th largest market in MSCI ACWI, tops emerging markets list

'Spiders on Mars' fully awakened on Earth; scientists at Nasa excited

'Irreparable loss for all of us,' says EY India on death of 26-year-old CA

Kejriwal to give up security, vacate CM's house to live like commoner: AAP

Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story